Why Rams Couldn't Care Less About Playoff Clinching Scenarios

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams could be the first NFC team to clinch a playoff spot this season if they defeat the Detroit Lions on Sunday. However, despite what is at stake, the Rams are taking this game as just another contest and the pillars of the franchise explained why on Wednesday.

Matthew Stafford

Stafford was asked about the Rams' next two games as if they win them, they'll be the NFC West champions for a second year in a row. Stafford spoke on the lack of extra importance placed on these games, noting that every game holds meaning in the NFL, while commenting on the steps the team has taken in its preparation.

“They're all important," stated Stafford. "This is a challenge for us, playing this one and then having to go Thursday right after that. Our focus is solely on the game in front of us. As far as what implications that has, to be honest with you, we haven't talked about it one bit as a team. We just show up and try to win every single game that we play in, this one being no different.”

“Yeah, I feel that I feel that way. I have a ton of respect for them. When I flip the tape on, I don't think about all the guys that I used to play with because hardly any of them are still playing on the team. The biggest thing for me is watching them play and they jump off the tape. They're fast. They're physical. They're really well-coached. They have playmakers on offense. They have playmakers on defense. They're really sound in the special teams department as well. It's a really good, complete football team. It's been really good for the last couple years. It’ll be another challenge for us.”

Davante Adams

Adams dismissed any notion of the playoff narrative playing any factor in the Rams' day to day operation, citing their continued pursuit of being grounded as the force that drives their success.

“I didn't even need to know that to be honest," stated Adams . "I don't think anybody else on the team needed to know it. It's cool to know certain things like that but the way we approach it… I think the best way is to be where your feet are and conquer the day that you're in."

"Today is Wednesday and that's where we are. Then on Sunday, we'll go out there and if we get to clinch, that'll be great. If it wasn't, we'd still go out there with the same intentionality throughout the week to go out there and prepare for the game.”

Sean McVay

McVay, who spoke after Stafford and Adams, commented on their statements regarding a lack of familiarity on the potential playoff scenarios at play this weekend. McVay credited his team's focus on taking things one day at a time as the driving force behind their shared mindset.

“We try to do everything in terms of being totally present," stated McVay. "Our focus and concentration are doing everything that we can to try to be able to win this game. That's really where our focus is. If that means what that means, great. But we're trying to be one day at a time."

"I never really talk about the result. It's more about leaning into our process, giving ourselves a chance to control what we can control and then having the courage to go cut it loose when that opportunity presents itself on Sunday. That would be pretty standard for us not to discuss those things. I know you'd ask him that so I didn't have to worry about covering it [laughter].”

