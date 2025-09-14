Ram Digest

Rams vs Titans Live Game Thread

Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
NASHVILLE, TN -- The Los Angeles Rams' first game on the road in the 2025 season will be against the Tennessee Titans and Cam Ward, the most recent first overall draft pick. The story of his young career so far has been him struggling against great defenses, and unfortunately for him, that trend will continue in week two.

The Rams' defense looked just as good as it looked in the playoffs last year, and they showed they're a unit that can be relied on to win games. On the other hand, the offense didn't look quite as polished, but that can be attributed to the Houston Texans having a great defense as opposed to Sean McVay's offense starting to slow down.

Things To Look Out For

Matthew Stafford
Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) takes the snap against the Houston Texans in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua had phenomenal offensive outings against the Texans' defense, but every other player was inefficient. Kyren Williams ran for a touchdown but otherwise couldn't get anything going on the ground.

Davante Adams caught a couple of crucial passes that converted into first downs, but he was only able to catch 50% of his targets and didn't play up to his potential. This game against the Titans will be a good opportunity for the Rams' offense to return to form and start to build up momentum for the rest of the season.

Jared Verse
Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) wearing the NFL gold shield patch during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

If their offense can get clicking, there's no way they lose this game against the Titans. They already have a huge advantage thanks to their defense, and Jared Verse is going to be a game-wrecker for Ward and the Titans' offense.

Just based on their defense alone, the Rams can win this game. However, week two is more than just about them winning. It's about making a statement. The NFC's top competitors have all made statements in their wins, and the Rams need to dominate to show that they deserve respect.

Jihad Ward
Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Jihad Ward (53) tackles Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Another thing the Rams will have to look out for is their pass protection against the Titans. They looked good in their season opener against the Denver Broncos, and they have one of the best offensive lines in the league.

Their heading into this game without their starting left guard, and the road to a Titans upset win starts with them getting consistent pressure on Stafford and making things uncomfortable in the pocket for him.

The game kicks off at 1 PM EST/ 10 AM PST and can be watched on CBS!

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.

