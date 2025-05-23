Rams Draft Review: Chris 'Pooh' Paul Jr. Brings Enticing Traits
Teams build successful organizations in all sorts of ways. The Los Angeles Rams have been able to do so in two separate ways with he first being loading up the roster with an immense talent through numerous trades, big-ticket free agent signings, and the occasional draft hit that led to a Super Bowl victory in 2021.
The second is their recent slate of draft classes that have involved numerous young contributors that have turned the Rams into a Super Bowl contender heading into the 2025 season. This season, general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay are hoping this trend continues with this year's rookie class.
Los Angeles traded out of the first round with the Atlanta Falcons, using their first draft pick to select tight end Terrance Ferguson. The rest of their draft class featured several players that could have big roles as rookies, including fifth-round selection and linebacker Chris Paul Jr., who is the highlight of this film review.
I watched three games of Paul's All-22 film against the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Florida Gators. A fourth-round graded player on my personal draft board, Paul was a great value selection at No. 172 overall. He was second-team All-SEC in 2024 and had the best stop rate and missed tackle rate among all off-ball linebackers drafted this year.
At just 6-foot, 222 pounds and short arms, Paul was considered a risk at the position for the modern day linebacker. However, his skill set and on-field play resembled a player who performed much bigger than his size.
Paul is excellent with his pursuit angles and has the necessary short-area quickness to match with ball carriers and work down the line of scrimmage with adequate angles. He has shown to lay the wood at the point of attack and fits the run fairly well.
Because of his size, Paul's margin for error is thin as a tackler and he succeeds regardless. Not only does he pack a punch, but he's a strong tackler in space that is aided by explosive click-and-close ability from his read steps, showing good run-pass diagnosis. Paul will consistently fit and fill the gap and alley ways, exhibiting why his missed tackle and stop rate is as good as it is.
Paul's low stature allows him to pop out of his stance with smooth transitions in coverage and has shown to carry ball carriers downfield and in man coverage against option routes. His athleticism and quickness allow him to succeed here, giving him three-down potential for the Rams.
Again, his frame and length will come up as concerns but there is more to this. He does struggle in close quarters where he can get jammed up easily at the point of attack against offensive linemen, especially when mugging gaps or fitting the run in attempts to spill it to the perimeter.
Paul has also had instances of not recognizing or seeing blockers in his peripheral, which can him to get log-jammed to the ball carrier
It would not come as a surprise if Paul defies the odds and becomes a starter at WILL or MIKE linebacker as a rookie. His tape has shown him to be capable of this, making him a good candidate to be yet another young defender that makes an immediate and impactful contribution on a great young defense.
