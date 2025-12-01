Rams Get Big Boost in Latest Mock

The Los Angeles Rams are having another great season on the field, and they are looking to do some special things this season. The Rams are the best team right now, and they are the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

They are not looking ahead, but instead, they are taking it one day at a time and one game at a time, when it comes to the overall season. Head coach Sean McVay always makes sure his team stays in the present and does not get too far ahead of itself.

As for us, we are going to look forward to the 2026 NFL Draft. At this point in the season, there are some teams that are already looking at the draft because they are not going to be making any noise in the playoffs this season. The Rams will have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. How they keep pulling off these types of draft trades remains a mystery to some, but not general manager Les Snead. 3

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network gave his recent 2026 NFL Mock Draft and he has the Rams taking two of their biggest needs.

11) Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Los Angeles Rams’ decision to trade down with the Atlanta Falcons in last year’s draft to acquire their 2026 first-round pick has aged incredibly well for them. Not only are the Rams a legitimate Super Bowl contender, but there’s a chance they could have a top-ten pick in the 2026 NFL Draft when it’s all said and done.

Jermod McCoy hasn’t played a down in 2025 due to injury, so the fact that he’s selected this high in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft speaks to how well he performed in 2024. He’s an athletic defensive back with excellent ball-tracking skills who mirrors movements well in coverage and plays with a scrappy mentality in press coverage; there’s a lot to like in his tape.

Oct 12, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) yells while carrying a deflated gator after defeating the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Angelina Alcantar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Angelina Alcantar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

31) Los Angeles Rams: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

The Rams may take a shot on a developmental quarterback here, but I think they either trade up for a top prospect or wait another year to draft one. Since there are no trades in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft, they use their own first-round pick to enhance their offensive line.

In his first season as a full-time starter, Trevor Goosby has proven that he was worthy of the breakout buzz he got heading into 2025. He’s an elite athlete at offensive tackle with ideal length and coordination in pass protection, and that’s shown in his breakout performance as Arch Manning’s blindside protector.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved LA Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.SIGN UP HERE NOW.