5 Rams With the Best Chance of Playing in Olympics
When the Olympics come to Los Angeles in 2028, one of the events they will be hosting is flag football, and the NFL is all in on the spectacle, unanimously voting to allow players to participate.
“As the NFL thinks about reaching new audiences, what’s the way to do that?” says Stephanie Kwok, in 2013. “When kids play a sport when they’re young, they’re more likely to become a fan as they grow up. And when you think about how we get more kids exposed to football, with flag you need a smaller field, fewer players, less equipment. It’s that much more accessible.”
Kwok knew what she was talking about because 12 years later, she was named the NFL’s first vice president, head of flag football.
So with that being said, the NFL wants youthful, known faces to represent the league. Here are the five Rams that have the best chance of doing that.
1. Jared Verse
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Verse talks smack and then smacks around his opponents. He's vocal but not loud, he's aggressive but not arrogant, he walks a fine line like a member of the Flying Wallendas.
People who can do that are marketable, and considering his abilities on the field, the way he connects with people off the field, and the fact he plays for the Rams, Verse is a write in for the competition if he wants to participate.
2. Puka Nacua
One of the best wide receivers in the NFL, Nacua has the skill and film to break into the United States National Team, but he may also be presented with the option to represent the nation of his choosing that's associated with his diverse Polynesian heritage. Nacua remains the NFL's most marketable superstar in the Pacific.
3. Jarquez Hunter
The man leaps over people. What else can truly be said? His films looks eerily similar to Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs coming out of college in terms of making defenders look foolish so if he can refine some of his skills, he may be the United States' RB1.
4. Terrance Ferguson
Ferguson is a tight end but also a versatile one who could fill the "Travis Kelce" role for the United States, due to his record breaking career at Oregon. If Ferguson produces in the NFL as he did in college, there's no doubt about his candidacy.
5. Jaylen McCollough
Long, lanky, can close the distance quickly, and reads the ball with good anticipation. I truly believe McCollough will be an All-Pro one day and thus could star for the United States' defense.
