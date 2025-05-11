Why Does Rams' Puka Nacua Keep Getting Disrespected?
Puka Nacua averaged similar numbers per game in receptions and yards to triple crown winner Ja'Marr Chase, and against Justin Jefferson, drew with him in both matchups with the Vikings.
Nacua's return from injury jump-started the Rams' offense in the same way he did in 2023, helping lead the team to the playoffs in both seasons. His success led to a seamless transition from Cooper Kupp.
Despite all his successes, he keeps getting put behind LSU superstars as Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman named New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers as the player who has the best chance of becoming the top player for their position group.
"Nabers has every bit the potential of his LSU predecessors, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson." Wrote Wasserman. "His 87.1 receiving grade ranked ninth in the NFL last season despite catching passes from a rotating cast of quarterbacks that included Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle. He managed just seven receptions on 29 deep targets (20-plus yards), largely due to a lack of downfield accuracy from that group."
"That could change with Russell Wilson expected to take over as the Giants’ starting quarterback. While no longer in his prime, Wilson’s deep ball remains one of the most effective in the league, as his 97.3 deep passing grade led all quarterbacks in 2024. And if rookie Jaxson Dart sees the field at any point, he brings a vertical mindset from his time at Ole Miss."
"With improved quarterback play, Nabers’ downfield potential should be fully unlocked in 2025, giving him a real shot to build on an already impressive start to his career."
While Nabers did have to deal with a rotation of quarterbacks, I'll make the argument that he benefited from being force fed in Brian Daboll's system, and the jury is still out if he's even the best LSU receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Don't discount Brian Thomas Jr, a member of a terrible Jaguars offense but here's the facts.
Rookie season numbers:
Nacua (2023): 105 catches on 159 targets for 1,486 and six touchdowns.
Nabers (2024): 109 catches on 170 targets for 1,204 and seven touchdowns.
Nacua also had 12 rushes for 89 yards, Nabers had five attempts for two yards.
Enough said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and weigh in on Nabers and Nacua.
Please let us know your thoughts on Nabers and Nacua when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE