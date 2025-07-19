BREAKING: Rams Agree to Terms With Rookie Terrance Ferguson
It's official. The Los Angeles Rams and second round pick Terrance Ferguson have ended their disagreements and have finally come to terms on his rookie deal.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ferguson received a four-year $9,713,466 contract, including $8,046,753 guaranteed.
Ferguson's lack of a deal was a purposeful move by the player and his representation, standing in solidarity with their fellow second-round selections in the hope of securing fully guaranteed deals across the board.
The movement was brought about after the 33rd and 34th overall picks (first two of the second round) Carson Schwesinger and Jayden Higgins signed fully guaranteed deals with their teams.
Movement was made on Wednesday after Alfred Collins signed his deal with the San Francisco 49ers, agreeing to a deal with 88 percent of his deal being guaranteed. That began a domino effect that saw several second-round picks agreeing to deals.
With the contract situation now done and dusted, the Los Angeles Rams have signed their entire 2025 Draft class and all rookies will be a full go for training camp barring any last-minute changes.
Ferguson has impressed early, with Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford speaking highly
“Terrance has been good. Really today was the first day that we could do 11-on-11," stated Sean McVay. "These guys got here a couple weeks ago, seen a guy that's been really attentive in meetings, got a really good feel. Really it's routes on air and then what we saw today, which is a limited body of work, but just been really impressed with him and really the rookie class as a whole. Our vets have done a good job welcoming these guys with open arms but looking forward to seeing him just continue to take it a step at a time. (Tight Ends Coach Scott) “Scooter” Huff does a great job with our tight ends. So far so good.”
“I think it's just always fun when you get young guys in here eager to come out here, play football and prove themselves," stated Matthew Stafford. "Whether it's guys on offense or defense, it's exciting to have young guys around here that... and our front office has done a hell of a job the last couple years of finding guys that are ready to go and play. Just excited for him, for his opportunity. Obviously, I was a fan of his during the season last year in college when I saw him running around there at Oregon doing some really nice stuff. Excited for him. Again, it's all a development at this stage. We're just trying to figure out who we're going to be as a team. Everybody is trying to figure out how they can get better as a player, and he's no different, but excited to have him.”
