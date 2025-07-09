Evaluating the Rams' Quarterback Room Entering Training Camp
For the second straight season, the Rams are running it back with Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Stetson Bennett operating as the team's quarterback options, choosing consistency over a new future after reaching terms with Stafford regarding guaranteed money this offseason.
Garoppolo turned down other opportunities, opportunities that could have turned into a starting role to return to the Rams, a place he feels comfortable at, and a place that clearly appreciates him.
Bennett has fended off Dresser Winn to keep hold of the QB3 spot in 2024 but faces the same challenge once again as Stafford and Garoppolo are expected to sit out during preseason.
Matthew Stafford: What more can be said about Stafford? He looks great, the ball is coming out hot, and he looks like an MVP candidate. The man is finding his 2021 form again and with Davante Adams, there's a good chance the Rams' red zone blues will not exist this season.
I think this is the year Stafford defines himself as a Hall of Famer as he sets up what could be the final two years of professional football he'll ever play again.
Jimmy Garoppolo: Garoppolo is what he is. A game manager. Now, I dislike that the term is associated with bad quarterback play because that's wrong, and game managers have won Super Bowls. Keep in mind, Garoppolo is responsible for a bunch of Kyle Shanahan's success with the 49ers.
Garoppolo is Alex Smith. A veteran passer who loves the check down in order to minimize risk and control the game through clock management and field position. The good news is that Garoppolo has a roster that fits his play style with a defense that can bail him out of trouble.
If the Rams have to go to Garoppolo, based on what I've seen, he has what it takes to get the job done, and unlike in San Francisco, Sean McVay has the ability to cover up the gaps in talent between Garoppolo and Stafford through play calling and game management decisions.
Stetson Bennett: Bennett remains a massive question but he's on the good side of the coaching staff.
“A ton of growth, particularly from two years ago," stated Rams OC Mike LaFleur during OTAs. "A lot of credit to him, working on what he needed to work on to get himself into this situation. But a ton of credit that (Quarterbacks Coach) Dave (Ragone) too and I'll say even Jimmy (Garoppolo) and Matthew. I think they've done a great job of just putting arm around him, mentoring him. What awesome two quarterbacks to learn from that have won a crap ton of games in this league. Proud would be the wrong word but for lack of a better term, proud of where he's at and he's just continuing to go.”
The problem with Bennett is that he has clear limitations, and he can't throw outside with consistency. Balls get away from him a bit too much, and there is no clear path at this point for him to become a starter for the Rams.
With that being said, he's set himself up for a long and financially lucrative career as a backup that could and should see him walk away from the NFL with over a decade of experience and high eight figures in career earnings before he launches another lucrative career as a TV analyst.
Dresser Winn: Winn returns to the Rams after spending time with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL. Winn looked alright but inconsistent at times during his five games, however a standout performance against the Birmingham Stallions won him UFL Offensive Player of the Week.
To be frank, Winn's chances of making the roster are slim to none.
