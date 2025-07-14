Opinion: Rams Should Give Terrance Ferguson a Fully Guaranteed Deal
Due to the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans signing second-round picks Carson Schwesinger and Jayden Higgins to fully guaranteed contracts, all other second-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft has stayed unsigned in solidarity, including Rams' tight end Terrance Ferguson, as they all push for fully guaranteed deals.
Here's my take. The cat is out of the bag. Once the Browns and Texans gave their players these guaranteed deals, it set forth a movement that will be impossible to extinguish. While it's understandable from a business perspective to not give in to these demands, the thought that a massive crop of the premier collegiate talent won't be on the field is a massive issue that could lead to holdouts in the future to the point the entire business is at jeopardy to come to a halt.
These players are not broke anymore and are more than willing to wait. Many of the unsigned draft picks were making six to seven, if not eight figures last season. For example, Chargers Tre Harris is the first reported holdout.
According to On3.com, Harris' NIL evaluation was over $900,000 last season.
Michigan's Bryce Underwood is making $10-12 million alone as a true freshman over four years. Underwood could see that amount increase as soon as next season. Schwesinger, the first pick of the second round, signed a four-year deal worth $11.8 million.
Imagine taking a pay cut to play in the NFL.
The Rams can afford it, and when it comes to the cap, we're talking about pennies in a bucket. Ferguson missing time in training camp can not happen. He is too good and too reliable in the red zone to start missing opportunities for growth.
This is my thoughts. Fully guaranteed deals for second-round picks are bound to happen. Once the next CBA comes up for negotiation, the NFLPA will ask for it, and they will get it.
Now, it is about reforming the draft system. Fully guaranteed deals with increased payouts on par with what colleges are paying for the first 64 picks. Those picks also have fifth-year options. That's the trade-off.
Players get more guaranteed money, owners get another year before they have to hand them massive extensions. Win-win.
At least that's my solution. Either way, fully guaranteed deals are happening, and Ferguson belongs in pads on a field, not in shorts on a couch.
