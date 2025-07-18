Recent Events Signal Rams Close to Signing Terrance Ferguson
As we approach training camp, it appears the holdouts are indeed coming to an end as multiple second-round picks have signed contracts, following Alfred Collins' deal with the San Francisco 49ers, a deal that broke the deadlock between the owners and the players in the players' pursuit of fully guaranteed contracts.
Within the last 24 hours since Collins signed his deal, a deal that grants him 88 percent of his contract as fully guaranteed, a ten percent jump from Max Melton's deal. Collins and Melton were drafted with the same selection in back-to-back years.
As many already know, the first two picks of the second round, Carson Schwesinger and Jayden Higgins, were given fully guaranteed deals, jumpstarting the standoffs. On Thursday, the third pick in the second round, Seattle's Nick Emmanwori signed a fully guaranteed deal per Adam Schefter.
T.J. Sanders of the Buffalo Bills, a player selected with the 41st pick, signed his deal with 94 percent of it being fully guaranteed.
56th overall selection Ozzy Trapilo signed with the Bears, a deal that guarantees his first two years and his third is 72 percent guaranteed.
60th overall pick R.J. Harvey signed his deal with the Broncos with his first two years being fully guaranteed and his third year having 47.7 percent guaranteed.
Los Angeles Chargers' Tre Harris signed his deal, ending his training camp holdout.
Other second round players who signed their deals but have yet to release terms are Baltimore's Mike Green, Chicago's Shemar Turner, Washington's Trey Amos, Detroit's Tate Ratledge, and, Las Vegas' Jack Bech.
So, where does all this leave Ferguson and the Rams? Easy, they're in no man's land.
Here's what we know for sure. The top picks in the round are still fighting for fully guaranteed deals and between picks 36 to 42, there's a good 12-13 percent when it comes to guarenteed money that both sides are fighting for.
Collins who was drafted 43rd overall, has set the mark for players drafted after him, so for Ferguson, he's likely not going to get a deal that guarantees him more than 88 percent unless he's willing to go the distance in negotiations.
Now comes the next factor. Cowboys Donovan Ezeiruaku, drafted with the 44th pick, received a deal that guarantees his first three years and 38 percent of his fourth year. In total, that's a $10.1 million deal with $8.1 million guaranteed per Yahoo Sports.
That's only 80 percent guaranteed, an eight percent drop from Collins.
Ferguson was selected with the 46th pick.
So while the framework of Ferguson's deal is done, the question now comes down to this. How much money does Ferguson want guaranteed, and when does he want it?
Now we wait for the pitch.
