Rams Fantasy Stats vs. Seahawks to Know for Championship Round

The Los Angeles Rams have been the "it" team for the 2025 fantasy football season. Anyone who drafted one of the featured options on this offense had a great chance to make it to the playoffs, with Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams all among the top scorers at their respective positions.



The Rams continued their torrid run through the fantasy postseason, too. In the first round, several of their players had monster games when LA bested the Detroit Lions in a shootout, 41-34. In Week 16's Thursday Night Feature, they continued to add to their impressive scoring totals, falling just short against the Seattle Seahawks in a thrilling overtime barnburner, 38-37.



Two Rams sleepers could show out in fantasy championship



Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) dives for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

1. Blake Corum - three goal-to-go carries



The Los Angeles Rams have steadily increased Blake Corum's workload down the stretch. Head Coach Sean McVay and the team's brass have stated that they want to keep Kyren Williams fresh for the playoffs in real life as much as they can, but Corum's also done his part to earn the additional workload. Against the Seattle Seahawks, he totaled 61 yards on 15 touches and scored a touchdown.



In fact, he outcarried Kyren Williams three to two on goal-to-go rushes. That's how Corum was able to find the end zone. Williams had 65 snaps while Corum only had 27. However, Corum having more easy scoring opportunities makes all the difference, and he could see a significant uptick in usage next week against the Atlanta Falcons for the fantasy championship.



Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) tackles Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

2. Terrance Ferguson - 70 snaps



LA has been intentional in its efforts to get second-round pick Terrance Ferguson going before its impending postseason run. He hit a career-high 49 snaps in Week 14. Then, he played 63 downs against the Detroit Lions. He set a new record with 76 on Thursday Night Football, including 70 solely on offense.



He garnered four targets during his time on the field and caught three of them for 33 yards and a touchdown. It's difficult to imagine that many fantasy teams that made the championship would have to play Terrance Ferguson in the final round, but if they did, he's not a horrible option. At the least, benching Colby Parkinson for him should be in consideration after Parkinson had just two catches for 21 yards in Seattle. Ferguson is certainly worth acquiring in dynasty leagues.

