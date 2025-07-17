Rams' Terrance Ferguson Makes Exclusive List
When the Rams walked away from the 2025 NFL Draft with a 2026 first-round pick and Terrance Ferguson, many around the league applauded the move, as not only did they find their tight end of the future, they also acquired the trade capital needed to find the Rams next QB1, something that will ensure Ferguson has long-term success in the league.
Ferguson, the rightful heir to Tyler Higbee's TE1 job, has impressed in OTAs, proving he is able to be an effective target anywhere on the field but especially in the red zone, using his height and frame to box out defenders.
Thus, ESPN's Ben Solak listed Ferguson as one of five rookies to watch this season.
"Let's connect some dots," wrote Solak. "There was heavy reporting during the 2024 draft that the Rams were interested in moving up for a playmaker on offense, specifically tight end Brock Bowers. There was heavy reporting during the 2025 draft that the Rams were interested in moving up for a playmaker on offense, specifically wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. This was after signing Davante Adams to a solid deal in free agency to replace Cooper Kupp."
"So Rams coach Sean McVay has been sniffing around for a young, impactful pass catcher for the past couple of drafts. He finally got one in the second round, using a pick they acquired as part of their enormous first-round trade with the Falcons. Ferguson was clearly an important target for the team, and that job is wide open as 32-year-old veteran Tyler Higbee deals with substantial injury. Don't be surprised to see early first-team snaps for Ferguson come August."
Ferguson is already set to be a massive part of the offense as Sean McVay looks to institute for two tight end formations, while Ferguson's usage will help keep Higbee healthy, especially as we get into the final weeks of the season.
Looking at the film, if the Rams use Ferguson in the same way they used Colby Parkinson last season, we could see Ferguson become a YAC monster, the first at the tight end position McVay has had since Gerald Everett.
Ferguson has yet to sign his rookie deal, prohibiting him from attending training camp. It will be something of note if he indeed does hold out, but as soon as Ferguson signs, it's expected that he'll be utilized right away.
