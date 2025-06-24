Rams Announce Open Dates for Training Camp
The Los Angeles Rams recently announced their open dates for 2025 Training Camp, once again taking place at Loyola Marymount University.
Not only will fans be allowed to attend, but there will also be various fan activity and player engagement opportunities.
"The Entry Experience and Fan Zone in the ticketed perimeter of Training Camp will open one hour and 10 minutes before every weekday practice and one hour and 40 minutes prior to weekend practices (please note – timing is subject to change)," per the Rams Press Release. All open practices will feature photo opportunities with Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage, giveaways (while supplies last), family-friendly activities, and more."
"The Fan Zone will feature a mini football field, kid-friendly combine-like activities, and other activities. Youth football clinics and flag football games led by Rams Youth Engagement Coaches will be held for attendees under 18 years old in the Fan Zone for all days of Training Camp. Each football clinic will feature structured drills that teach fundamentals and will conclude with organized flag football games based on age group."
"In addition to Ramp’d Up presented by UNIFY and the Corona Beer Garden, there will also be activations from partners on select days, including LMU, Verizon, and Cedars-Sinai. Additional Rams supporting partners include American Airlines and Hyundai."
"Young fans will have the opportunity to sign up for Rams Football Academy in the Fan Zone to receive a special Welcome Kit and be entered into a daily raffle featuring prizes such as Rams-branded headphones, an autographed item and tickets to a Rams game. As part of the youth program, fans can fuel the future of the Rams House and receive access to exclusive offers throughout the season. All proceeds raised through Rams Football Academy sign-ups support the Rams’ community outreach programs."
Training camp serves as an opportunity to get the Rams back up to speed before they begin their preseason process, before they begin live reps against another team, having been scheduled to participate in three preseason games and two joint practices.
The Rams will practice with the Cowboys on August 5th in Oxnard, California, before their preseason game on August 9th. They will also hold a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers at their new facility in El Segundo, California, before their preseason game.
