Rams to Participate in Two Joint Practices During Training Camp
The Rams will once again hold training camp at Loyola Marymount University, beginning on July 22nd.
During camp, they will hold joint practices against the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, two teams they will face this preseason at SoFi Stadium.
The Rams and Cowboys share a long history and the fact that the Cowboys hold their training camp in Oxnard, California, creates a perfect opportunity for both side to get extra live fire reps before the season. The two sides have once again scheduled a joint practice before their preseason matchup on August 9th. ESPN's Todd Archer reports that the Cowboys and Rams are scheduled to practice together on Aug. 5 in Oxnard, California.
Joint practices give both sides an opportunity to run structured, simulated situations that give way to players being able to express their physical nature while protecting the safety of the players in a way a standard preseason game wouldn't.
It may also be the first time the Rams will be able to unleash their acquired free agents, especially Davante Adams, against another opponent, should the Rams wish to do so.
On August 13th, as they have repeatedly done in the past, the Rams and their crosstown rival Chargers will host joint practice in El Segundo, California before they get together of their preseason game.
In last year's joint practices and preseason games against the Cowboys and Chargers, the Rams were able to discover several uncut gems in Jordan Whittington, Jaylen McCollough, Omar Speights, and Joshua Karty. It's also another great oppertunity to bond against other compettion.
Sean McVay recently spoke about the rookie class bonding.
“You know what I think's cool? When you're going through similar experiences, you're staying in the hotel, a lot of things are new for guys. There's that shared experience of understanding what we're going through. They're able to lean on one another. What I think's been great is we've really tried to lean into the types of people where there's different personalities, but there's still our core values or experiences that these guys have gone through that have tested their mental fortitude, their resilience. A lot of the things that you've heard us talk about over the last couple years, I think we've really leaned into that and so I think the most important thing is as a team, how do we come together? How do we really lean on one another? But when you are going through a similar experience, it's been fun to be able to watch those guys mature and be able to grow together, if you will."
"It still is the early parts. And then, Aubrey and (Senior Manager of Football Affairs) Casey (Africano), but like Aubrey, as the assistant head coach, he's been leading a lot of the messaging and just some of these meetings and watching him connect and guys being able to open up, has been really cool to be able to witness and it's a huge credit to him. But really enjoy just the caliber of people we have in our locker room. I think that's one of the things that I would hope you guys would feel even as it relates to just doing your job is man, these are quality young men. They're respectful. They understand that you guys are trying to be able to do a job and they're all different personalities but man, they make up a pretty cool opportunity for us to be able to bring it together and see what that looks like this coming fall.”
The Rams rookies are set to gain the most out of these exercises.
