Rams Optimistic About Versatility of Defense
The Los Angeles Rams had their first padded practice of the 2025 training camp Monday. It was a day they were emphasizing the running game.
Defensive end Kobie Turner addressed the media after practice. Turner spoke about the growth of the Rams defensive unit.
"(Defensive tackle) Poona (Ford), really, like, you saw his worth today... Just the way that he commands attention, the way that he defeats double teams, and then obviously he has a lot of pass rush ability that's going to be able to help us as well," Turner said. "And that's shown on the other days, but today was run-heavy and, man, he showed up today really big."
Turner was really excited about the potential of the Rams defense this season. He was impressed by Ford, who signed a three-year contract in the offseason. Turner was also impressed with linebacker Nate Landman's ability to control the middle of the field and make all the right calls.
"I'm ecstatic, if you can't tell already... about what this defense is going to be," Turner said.
Turner and McVay also praised defensive end Tyler Davis. Turner described Davis as "one of the most consistent guys year-round". He also praised his technique.
"The way that he plays double teams, the way that he plays on the inside of his toes, the way that he strikes blocks," Turner said. "I mean, it's everything that you want."
Turner than addressed the flexibility and versatility of the defensive unit as a whole.
"Another thing that comes to mind... with all of our guys is position flexibility. I mean, we're playing the three (technique) the two, the shade, the five, the four, it doesn't matter," Turner said. "And so all of our guys take ownership of that and I'm excited to see how that translates on the field, how that keeps us fresh."
Turner said "there's a lot more of an emphasis on personal responsibility" in this defense. Every pass rusher has "a specific job within a given framework of a play." There are opportunities detailed for each player, and the coaches try to script those so it plays to each individual's strengths.
Head coach Sean McVay addressed the situation with quarterback Matthew Stafford and the holdout of Kyren Williams.
The Rams once again practiced without Stafford and Williams. Stafford is out with a back injury and is considered week-to-week. Williams is a contract holdout as he waits for a new extension to be negotiated.
"No updates (on Matthew Stafford's injury or Kyren Williams' potential contract extension). Matthew will be week-to-week. And so, it'll be the same for the rest of the week on that," McVay said. "And then as far as Kyren, again, had a lot of good dialogue with (senior manager of football administration) Matthew Shearin and I talked to (agent) Drew (Rosenhaus) and his brother the other day. It's very healthy conversations and I give him a ton of credit for the way that they've approached it."
With Williams out of practice, McVay's attention turned to backup Jarquez Hunter. He said on this run-heavy day, he saw a lot out of Hunter.
"I thought you saw (running back) Jarquez (Hunter) do an excellent job," McVay said. "He's heavy, he's got a great body lean, and even though we're not truly tackling, you can feel that he is heavy through the hole. He's got a really good demeanor, man, he just kind of stares a hole through you. But he is continuing to show improvement."
