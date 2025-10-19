Rams Fans Have Euphoric Reaction to Massive Overseas Win
The Los Angeles Rams were in London for their Week 7 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars of the AFC South. This game was a good one because both teams came into this game with a 4-2 record. Another interesting thing about this game is that it featured two head coaches who know each other very well.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen used to be a coach for the Rams under Rams head coach Sean McVay.
Coming into this game, the Rams were looking to keep things going on the offensive side of the ball. The defense has been on fire, and they were looking to keep it that way. It was a wet one, but the Rams are coming off a similar weather game last week.
Social Media Reacts to Rams Dominating Win
That's how you start the game!
Rams defense is always awake and ready to go. Even when their body clocks are all messed up. Respect.
Just like we all expected, the solution to the Rams' redzone problems is Konata Mumpfield.
Rams Rookie Konata Mumpfield scores his first NFL touchdown in London
Oh boy. It's now 14-0 Rams. LA has scored on every possession, while Jacksonville doesn't even have a first down. This time it's Matt Stafford to Devante Adams
Rams spent the entire week in Baltimore, not LA and London, and arrived Saturday AM- about as late as any team has done the trip overseas. They just had their best half of football all season and did so without Puka Nacua. Every team is different on the handling of international.
Is it the London air? I am perplexed by these end of half situations… so someone help an old man out, why were Jags rushing at end of half??? (I know it didn’t matter bc Rams took a knee, but what’s the thinking?
Terrance gets his first career TD!
2nd rookie TD catch today! First Konata Mumpfield, then Terrance Ferguson. Matthew Stafford throwing TD’s to kids 16 years younger than him on an international stage.
Ass-kicking. Rams winning 28-0. That flight back home to LA will be so sweet.
CONGRATS TO TRAVIS HUNTER, WHO JUST CAUGHT HIS FIRST NFL TD PASS. NOW PLAY HIM FULL-TIME ON DEFENSE, TOO, JAGUARS. (IN VERY LIMITED SNAPS, HE DID HAVE ONE PASS BREAKUP ON DAVANTE ADAMS).
Five TDs for Matthew Stafford. Three of them to Davante Adams. A jolly good show from the veterans at Wembley.
OLB Byron Young extended his sack streak to nine regular season games which ties for the fourth-longest streak of regular season games with at least a half sack in NFL history.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE