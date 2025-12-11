Rams' Davante Adams Reflects on Shared Stafford Timeline

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are getting ready to take on the Detroit Lions in action from SoFi Stadium on Sunday. A win would mean everything to the Rams as it would clinch a spot in the postseason.

On top of that, the Rams are set to play the Seattle Seahawks on the following Thursday, thus two wins over the next eight days would lead to the team clinching the NFC West with two games to play.

With a looming opponent on the horizon, Sean McVay , Davante Adams, and Matthew Stafford spoke from the podium.

Adams spoke on his love of the franchise, the success of the team, his relationship with Stafford and more during his presser.

Watch Davante Adams' Full Press Conference Below

Earlier this week, Adams joked that he would retire at the same time as Matthew Stafford.

Adams on His Retirement Comment

Adams spoke on that statement, making it clear that despite the fact Stafford could walk away after this season, both men are focused on this one. While retirement does loom, they have to finish the season before they get to that point, so why not win a Super Bowl along the way?

“We’re going to put that pressure on him and see how he feels about that [laughter]," joked Adams.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images | Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images

When asked about Stafford's reaction, he stated both veterans kept things light.

“He just laughed," stated Adams. "He didn't really take it too seriously, but I need him to know it's kind of serious though [laughter].”

Adams on His Relationship With Stafford

“A lot of the same stuff I've been saying to you guys before, I think it takes some time to get to know people," stated Adams. "What you can see on the outside is that he was a baller, he’s tough, but then you get around him and you see just how good of a leader he is, how poised he is. His ability to move onto the next play, good or bad. It's a lot of different things within the poise realm."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch as Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) defends during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"Just being a quarterback and doing what you're supposed to do as far as leading guys out there. One of the underrated things, especially in this offense, is his ability to assess and regurgitate some of the calls that we have without using a wristband. It shows you how locked in he is to the game plan and his craft. The list goes on and on but that's just a few of them.”

