Rams Offensive Superstars Show Love to Burgeoning Rookie
The Los Angeles Rams were witnesses to the NFL's newest phenomenon and he is Travis Hunter. The Heisman winner is the only man to play on both sides of the ball on a full-time basis, averaging double-digit snaps on offense and defense as a rookie.
Hunter is former Rams executive James Gladstone's crowning moment, snagging the All-American via a draft day trade. In theory, Hunter is supposed to provide the offensive wrinkle needed to open up the field while being a reliable piece in the secondary. On Sunday, Hunter played 67 offensive snaps and 14 defensive snaps.
After the game, Hunter congratulated Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams on the win, with both men giving Hunter their flowers and with Adams making sure Hunter could contact him at any time.
Adams Speaks on Hunter
Earlier in the year, Adams expressed concerns about Hunter's NFL longevity due to him playing on both sides of the football.
"I don't even think it's possible to do, for real," stated Adams. "Not at a high level. … That's just a lot of mileage, man. I'm not even concerned so much if he can do it over the course of a game or a season. It's more like, how long is his career going to be if he's playing that many snaps? All you're doing is doubling your risk for injury, one, and I don't wish any of that on him."
"I hope that he can play an injury-free season and go ball out. But it's just the reality. The more you're on the field. It's already a 100% injury guarantee. Once you get out there playing both sides, now you have to tackle. You got to tackle Derrick Henry with that frame."
Adams has been an advocate for the youth in the league and during his time in Los Angeles, Adams has repeatedly shared his knowledge with others. Both Puka Nacua and Konata Mumpfield have directly referenced Adams as someone for whom they always listened to and who constantly works with them on their craft.
Thus, it's no surprise to see Adams making sure Hunter has his number. While he's nowhere close to retirement, Adams recognizes he's on the back half of his career and has made every effort to give back to the game what the game has given him.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE