Rams Davante Adams Shares Opinion on Jaguars' Travis Hunter
Former Los Angeles Rams executive and Les Snead's right hand James Gladstone made headlines when he made the decision to trade up in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Heisman winner Travis Hunter out of the University of Colorado.
Gladstone and former Rams assistant turned Jaguars head coach Liam Coen decision to draft Hunter was based in his abilities as a wide receiver and a defensive back, as the team announced Hunter will play both sides this season.
Recently, Davante Adams went on The Pivot with hosts Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder and the discussion of Hunter came about where Adams praised Hunter, wanting Hunter to "do this thing."
Adams in his conversation, expressed concern regarding the media attention, especially the negative attention thrown towards Hunter's family, and all the comments he received at such a young age while questioning his ability to play both sides at the NFL level.
"I don't even think it's possible to do, for real," stated Adams. "Not at a high level. … That's just a lot of mileage, man. I'm not even concerned so much if he can do it over the course of a game or a season. It's more like, how long is his career going to be if he's playing that many snaps? All you're doing is doubling your risk for injury, one, and I don't wish any of that on him. I hope that he can play an injury-free season and go ball out. But it's just the reality. The more you're on the field. It's already a 100% injury guarantee. Once you get out there playing both sides, now you have to tackle. You got to tackle Derrick Henry with that frame."
Adams was gracious in his concerns, citing it's something that's just not done in the NFL. Adams has reasons to be concerned, the mental load of learning two schemes, weekly installs, the physical toll during the game and after it, plus the more physical nature of the NFL in general.
The Rams and Adams do have a date with destiny as they will take on the Jaguars in London, so time will see if Adams' concerns come to fruition.
However, to make the record straight, because Adams' concerns were taken the wrong way by some, Adams praised Hunter, but he speaks from experience, and the last thing anyone wants is for a generational player's career to be cut short.
