Rams Winners and Losers Through 24 Hours of Free Agency

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After a wild day of spending in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams have been witnesses to the reloading process known as free agency. After using the market to address their own needs, in accordance with the rest of the league, here are the winners and losers from the Rams' actions on Monday.

Winner: Chris Shula

There is this notion that Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula doesn't like to bring pressure. I don't believe that notion for one second. I believe Shula doesn't like to blitz while risking too much on the back end and the state of the Rams' secondary in 2025 forced him to consistently drop six to seven defenders into coverage.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the signings of Kam Curl, Trent McDuffie, and Jaylen Watson , Shula has the tools to scheme up a variety of designs, while letting players like Kam Kinchens and Jaylen "Tank" McCollough hunt closer to the line of scrimmage.

Loser: Cobie Durant

With said moves, there is no shot Cobie Durant returns, unless he accepts reduced pay in comparison to his market price and a reduced role. Durant is a ball hawk who will get a contract that will set him up for the rest of his life. All he has to do is leave Los Angeles, unless the Chargers want him.

Winner: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford

When the Rams walked off the field following their NFC Championship game defeat, both Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford understood that the blame did not fall on them. However, they also recognized their previous performance almost stopped a championship pursuit in Chicago.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If not for the Rams' defense, the Rams would not have been in the title game. If not for the defense's failures, the Rams would likely be Super Bowl champions. The Rams kept the key pieces in place on defense while attacking the one glaring weakness of the unit. Now McVay and Stafford have no excuses to secure the title that will secure their legacies.

Loser: Tutu Atwell

After yesterday's spending, there is virtually no chance Atwell returns, unless on a heavily reduced deal. This likely marks the end of what feels like five wasted years, where all Atwell was tasked with was to do cardio.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) is congratulated by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after he ran for a touchdown on an 88-yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When given targets, Atwell has produced. One has to wonder if his career would be different if he had gone to a team with a little more vision for the shifty pass catcher.

Winner: Bubba Ventrone

It's unconfirmed how much of a role Ventrone, the Rams' new Special Teams Coordinator has on roster decisions but considering they brought in Joe Cardona to be his long-snapper, it's clear Ventrone is getting the players he wants to fix the Special Teams unit.

Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone watches the team warmup before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sept. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ventrone worked with Cardona for multiple years with the New England Patriots. Ventrone, during his playing career, was a top contributor to the Patriots' Special Teams.

Loser: Jake McQuaide and NFL History

With Cardona set to be the Rams' long snapper moving forward, that means the Rams are moving on from Jake McQuaide. McQuaide, who played a pivotal role in fixing several immediate issues with their Special Teams operation, expressed how much he loved the organization during his return, stating how the franchise became his family during his first stint.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams long snapper Jake McQuaide (44) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McQuaide will have to look for a new home while his departure officially closes the chapter of the St. Louis Rams. With Rob Havenstein's retirement, there are zero active players currently employed by the franchise who played in St. Louis, while McQuaide remains one of a select few who still play in the NFL. This is the first year there will be zero St. Louis Rams on the Los Angeles Rams' roster since their return to the West Coast.