Rams Possess One of the Biggest Breakout Candidates for 2025
The Los Angeles Rams' roster is represented by players of all age groups. They possess young rookies, experienced veterans and everything in between. Looking to claim the NFC West division for the second season in a row, they will need all members of the roster to contribute to the cause.
The Rams added veteran wide receiver Davante Adams to this offensive scheme. The franchise is looking for him to fill the void left by Cooper Kupp's departure this season, and he, alongside young star Puka Nacua, can do so. But there is one wide receiver flying under the radar who could become a big factor in 2025.
Tutu Atwell is entering his contract season after spending the first three years with the franchise. The departure of Kupp should elevate Atwell into a bigger role, but this is the season where it's time to prove himself. Either he steps up and shines with Los Angeles, or he tests the waters of pro free agency come next offseason.
Atwell has the skills to become a threat in this Rams offense. So much so that according to CBS Sports' Chris Trappaso rankings of the top five players entering a contract season looking to break out, Atwell sits atop the rankings.
"After being surprisingly selected by the Rams at No. 57 overall in the 2021 draft, which immediately was followed by an injury-plagued rookie season, the tiny speedster from Louisville has quietly improved his efficiency as a receiver the past two seasons," Trapasso wrote.
While the attention from quarterback Matthew Stafford will be for Adams and Nacua, Atwell could be a sneaky threat for head coach Sean McVay to work into a game plan. Trapasso also sees that as an option.
"That'll leave Atwell as a beneficiary of minimal over-the-top safety help, which is bad news for defenses given his 4.39 speed. In his final year of his rookie deal, Atwell will move into more of a prominent role in the Rams' 11 personnel-heavy attack and continue his upward trajectory as a niche asset who'll perfectly complement Los Angeles' uber-efficient superstar receivers not known for their pure speed."
Atwell has only increased his receiving yard numbers since donning a Rams uniform. What's a little extra on those numbers to give the Rams an extra boost?
