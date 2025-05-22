How Davante Adams Has Fared Against the NFC West
The Los Angeles Rams made one of the best signings this offseason in veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams brings a ton of leadership, a winning mentality, and versatility for quarterback Matthew Stafford to utilize. This upcoming season, the Rams' wide receiving room may easily be the best in the NFL.
Adams was the perfect replacement player for longtime Ram Cooper Kupp. Now that Kupp is with the Rams' divisional rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, Adams will be on the hunt to make a strong impression in front of the Rams fans. Lucky for Rams House, they're getting a player who knows a thing or two about playing the NFC West.
Throughout his career with the Green Bay Packers, the Las Vegas Raiders, and most recently the New York Jets, Adams has played against the NFC West 21 different times. In those 21 games played, Adams has been on the winning side of things nine times compared to 12 on the losing end.
Now that Adams is playing consistently against the division, those winning numbers are sure to increase. When looking at the Rams' schedule, they will first see a divisional opponent come Week 5 as they take on the San Francisco 49ers. Adams has fared well against San Francisco in his career.
In five games against the 49ers, the Rams' new wide receiver has won three of the five games against the Rams' rivals. In those games, Adams has 46 receptions, going for 633 yards. He has also scored seven touchdowns in those games, making him a key asset for the Rams' roster when they play their rivals.
Come Week 11, the Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks and their new wide receiver Cooper Kupp. In the games that Adams has played against Seattle, he has hauled in 568 receiving yards in 41 receptions, whilst scoring two touchdowns.
And to wrap up divisional gameplay, the Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals for the first time in Week 14. In four games played against Arizona, Adams has yet to be on a roster to collect a victory. In those four games, Adams has brought in 178 receiving yards in 19 receptions, scoring two touchdowns.
Those numbers will only increase as the Rams look to chase down another division title.
