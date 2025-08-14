Five Questions The Rams Must Answer After Saints Joint Practice
The Los Angeles Rams will get back to action on Thursday, as a last-minute joint practice between the Rams and Saints is set to take place in Carson, California. With new developments regarding their roster, here are five questions the team needs to answer.
1. Can Jimmy Garoppolo repeat his performance against the Dallas Cowboys?
If Matthew Stafford continues to miss practice, we're going to have a scenario where Jimmy Garoppolo plays a lot more than expected this season. Garoppolo picked apart the Cowboys. The Saints' defense is in shambles. However, their defensive coordinator is Brandon Staley, the former Rams DC. Does Garoppolo have what it takes to defeat a man with inside information on the offense?
2. Who fills in for Alaric Jackson?
I asked Sean McVay if the Rams had named who would replace Jackson in the event that he isn't able to play as he deals with blood clots.
"Yeah, we're still evaluating that. I think it's been really good," stated McVay. "I think [Offensive Lineman] D.J. Humphries has come in and done a really good job. I've been really impressed with [Offensive Lineman] Warren McClendon. He's done an excellent job at right tackle and I think he's shown that he's capable of playing at left. [Offensive Lineman] David Quesenberry is another guy that's really been able to show he's a really good player in this league for a long time. He can play the right or the left spot. It’s a good thing to be able to have that kind of depth, but we'll continuously evaluate. I've been pleased with those three guys. I think D.J. has really played his best ball as of late, which has been cool to see.”
Warren McClendon got the start in Oxnard. Who gets the start in Carson?
3. What will Tutu Atwell bring to the table?
At this point, I'm convinced the Rams design plays for Tutu Atwell and then do not run them when the media is around because all I have been reporting is that Atwell and his usage have been poor, and then he went off in Oxnard.
So Atwell, this is your next shot. What are you going to bring this time around?
4. Is Quentin Lake replaceable?
Quentin Lake is a leader, a captain, the lynchpin of the defense, and a man without a contract after this season. Kyren Williams received his extension, where's Lake's? Well, Lake can turn up the pressure on that question with another strong outing.
5. Is Jared Verse good to go?
While Verse seems good, he did leave practice early last week. The Rams are going to need him, so considering this practice will likely be his last live competition before the start of the season, this is where the Rams can check to make sure everything is running at a high level for the star pass rusher.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE