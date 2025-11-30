Rams Set Inactives For Showdown With Carolina Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams have set their roster to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Inactives List

QB Stetson Bennett

RB Jarquez Hunter

CB Derion Kendrick

OL Beaux Limmer

DE Desjuan Johnson

Instant Analysis

The Rams will have D.J. Humphries active which is something they don't usually do, likely as a backup to David Quessenberry as Quessenberry has been dealing with a slight injury issue all week.

This also means Chris Smith II is set to make his Rams' debut. The Rams chose not to activate Tutu Atwell this week. The Rams had zero practice squad activations this week.

Rams Welcome Back Ahkello Witherspoon

Witherspoon is set to make his return this week after suffering an injury in week two. Witherspoon has worked hard to get back, returning to the field sooner than expected. Witherspoon adds immediate depth to a secondary that is currently dealing with injuries to Quentin Lake and Roger McCreary.

Earlier this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about what it means to get Witherspoon back for the contest and for the rest of the year.

“It means a lot," stated McVay. "Talking with [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and seeing where he's at, he's been chomping at the bit. The scan looked really good. He's done some different things with Reggie and his group that would try to simulate some of the physical contact and being able to trust it. Obviously, the practice settings will be really good, but it means a lot. Putting [Cornerback] Roger McCreary on IR, he got his groin and it's such a bummer."

Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) celebrates after an interception in the end zone against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"You lose ‘Q’ [Safety Quentin Lake], you go get Roger in the instance that if something were to happen to ‘Q’ and you lose both of those guys. To get Ahkello back, we've got some flexibility. I can't say enough about what a great job [Cornerback] Josh Wallace has done. We have [Cornerback] Derion Kendrick coming back. We claimed him off waivers and he's a guy that has familiarity and flexibility both inside and outside. This is that time of year. We do feel fortunate that guys that you're asking to step up are people that understand what's going on, have real game experience and that means a lot this time of year.”

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.