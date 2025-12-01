Concerns Keep Filing in For Rams Mailbag After Panthers Defeat

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams suffered a shocking defeat to the Carolina Panthers, and the fans of the Rams have questions and complaints. Let's go through them and provide some answers to questions and lingering concerns.

Rams have a weakness of success. Once they are seen as front runners they tend to lay an egg. Numerous seasons of this.

If we look at history, this is correct. In 2018, the Rams lost big-time games to the Saints and Bears to lose out on the number one seed. In 2021, the Rams lost three straight in the middle of the season to miss out on home-field advantage. If the Rams hope to buck this trend, they'll need to take this game as a massive piece of humble pie.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

I expect they will, and I also expect this team to recover quite quickly. This unit seems different and they're able to handle losses well. However, if there is one flaw to Sean McVay's resume, it's that he has never secured the one seed.

There was no REAL game plan to stop the run …how are we able to check the Derrick Henry’s, the Saquon Barkley's, the CMC’s but Dowdle & Chuba too much?

One big difference and that's no Quentin Lake. The Rams were using Cobie Duran t, Josh Wallace, Jaylen McCollough, and others on the interior but none of them can run defend like Lake. On top of that, they couldn't defend against the inside pass either so not only were they dealing with a personnel issue, they were dealing with a scheme issue as well.

Forbes just got beat deep again

No doubt this was Forbes' worst game with the Rams but there needs to be some context. On the touchdown to Jalen Coker, Forbes had to play close to Coker in case it was a run play and because he had no help over the top since Kam Kinchens had to stay in his zone as Tetairoa McMillan ran a crosser that Kinchens had to focus on, giving Coker the easy lane in the end zone. Forbes got put in an unwinnable spot and even if he did do his job, McMillan was wide open on the play.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) celebrates with cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Again on McMillan's big score. The Panthers ran two deep crossers against a defense bailing out against the run. They had one safety up top, Josh Wallace was beaten first, forcing the safety to cover his man, which was Xavier Legette, opening the lane for McMillian. While Forbes needs to do better, the Panthers outclassed the Rams on the whiteboard.

That delay of game was terrible for McVay and Stafford. Can’t let that happen, defense was soft.

Yeah you can't have the delay of game but the bigger issue is the compounding of mistakes. The penalty is one thing but if the Rams ran the ball in that situation, they could have tied the game with a field goal.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

I'm not trying to Monday morning quarterback McVay's decisions but this is a harsh reminder that all it takes is two moments to destroy a winning effort. This is where I expect McVay and Matthew Stafford to get back to basics and clean up the entire operation.

McVay’s 13-personnel playbook was figured out by Panthers. 1st INT was no look. Dline was told to raise hand and it worked. They had a plan and figured out Rams while we looked clueless. We got outplayed and outcoached.

It's time to have an honest conversation about what Tyler Higbee truly meant to the offense because 13 personnel hasn't been as effective when he isn't on the field. While the Rams were able to have offensive success, the Panthers' secondary was bare to the bon and should've been exposed more.

This poses a new question. Has McVay been figured out, and if so, is it only his former assistants who can do it? Panthers DC Ejiro Evero was a Rams assistant, winning Super Bowl LVI.

Can we admit the secondary is mid at best?

No because how can we properly rate a secondary when they are without their best player in Quentin Lake? On top of that, the Rams played all four of their outside corners at the same time for the first time this season and the Rams defense was outschemed all day. Can't get a proper read on them when all these factors are in play, especially after their big games over the last few weeks.

My question, why can’t we close out big leads? Why can’t we stomp out underdogs? Why can’t we be successful as the number one seed? Why do we have to let e one else hang around! Why don’t we have a killer instinct?

This is the question we all wondered. It felt like things were turning after the losses against the Eagles and 49ers but without a doubt, Sunday was the Rams' worst loss of the season. It all comes down to one simple thing. Sean McVay and the Rams offense have failed to execute in the third quarter, foring fourth quarters to either become a slow slugfest of clock burning or a straight up shootout.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If the Rams can win in the third, they'll win the Lombardi.

