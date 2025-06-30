The Rams in 2025: The Year of Tutu Atwell
When the 2024 season ended, if I had to put a list of players that I expected to depart from the organization, I would have put Tutu Atwell at the top of that list. Atwell did nothing to deserve that listing, but here are the facts. Atwell was the Rams' most prolific target when Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua were injured and then essentially became the team's WR4 upon their return.
So when news broke that Atwell was not only re-signed by Los Angeles but was also awarded an eight-figure deal, it was confusing. Why did the Rams pay a player like Atwell so much when they used him so little.
Atwell has continuously made difficult catch after difficult catch throughout his career, but it seemed he just didn't fit the system. Then offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur revealed how Atwell is going to redefine his career.
“Yeah, just go out and be the best Tutu you can be. We all know what his superpower is because he can run and that's a trait that, especially at his level and his elite level of speed, its cares defenses. It scares defenders. So just go out there, use that elite trait and what we do know about him is he's not obviously in weight the biggest guy, right? He might be 155 (lbs)soaking wet, but he is 'rangey.' He's long. He's not a hard target to hit because he’s loose in the upper body. You can throw it around and he doesn't feel like a small guy. When he's gotten his opportunities, he's made the most of it. You would think the way it is on paper right now he's going to get the most opportunities he's had. We'll see how it all unfolds but he's had a really good offseason and you just love Tutu. So happy he's back with us.”
The Rams know they didn't put Atwell in places to succeed. The Rams also didn't have Davante Adams before.
A player like Atwell creates space naturally as defenses are petrified of his speed. In my opinion, the Rams will use a variety of route combinations to open up inside leverage for Adams to use his massive frame in order to box out defenders.
Defenses will adjust to close down on Adams that Atwell will get a one-on-one opportunity with the safety that could lead to big gains.
Defenses could also shift their linebackers to stop Adams on the inside but that could lead to more running lanes for the Rams. If the Rams pound the ball, they'll dial up Atwell for the deep crosser off play action.
I can also see Atwell being used in a variety of trick plays, especially laterals. Keep in mind LaFleur called up lateral plays for Braxton Berrios during their time in New York. In fact, I believe LaFleur will help influence Sean McVay to do the crazy things he used to do with Berrios but with Atwell.
The Rams brought him back for a reason and that reason is his speed. Atwell may not see the ball early but considering his 2024 film and the current state of the Rams, Atwell is the can opener, the man to take the top off the defense and the Rams are going to scheme up plays for him to do so.
Don't be surprised to see several 100 yard performances from Atwell this season.
