Why Rams' Ferguson Can’t Report to Training Camp Without Contract
Les Snead and Sean McVay probably didn’t expect rookie contract drama, especially with only one first-round selection over the last nine drafts. This year is different, though.
The Rams report to Loyola Marymount in less than three weeks and their top draft pick, second-round selection Terrance Ferguson, is prohibited from arriving without signing his first NFL contract.
The case of Cincinnati’s Shemar Stewart is well documented. But Denver’s Jahdae Barron also is an unsigned first-round draft choice. So are 30 of 32 second-round selections, including the Rams’ initial choice in the 2025 draft. The Oregon tight end is anxiously awaiting
Guaranteed money is keeping the dominoes from falling. On May 8, the Texans and wide receiver Jayden Higgins made history by consummating the NFL’s first-ever fully guaranteed contract for a second-round selection, according to Front Office Sports. Less than 24 hours later, Cleveland fully guaranteed the contract of linebacker Carson Schwesinger. The Browns drafted Schwesinger with the first pick in the second round (33rd overall), one choice before Higgins.
But the final 30 in that round are unsigned, including the 11 drafted in front of Ferguson, who went No. 46 to Los Angeles. In theory, the keys belong to Seattle and its second-round choice, South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori (No. 35), drafted one slot after Higgins.
The NFL’s rookie wage scale has served the league well since the 2011 collective bargaining agreement, prescribing in advance a rookie’s first-year salary based on where his team drafted him. But because teams are now guaranteeing more contracts and providing full signing bonuses up front – as Jacksonville did with Travis Hunter last month – an unusually large amount of rookies remain unsigned.
In the past, teams haven’t been so quick to guarantee money regardless of circumstances, such as whether the player remains on the roster over the contract.
Stewart, whose circumstances are more unique in Cincinnati, didn’t see the field during the Bengals’ offseason program. Ferguson participated in all the Rams’ activities after the team drafted him on April 25.
But league rules won’t allow him or any unsigned rookie to report without a signature on a rookie contract.
That means Tony Pastoors, the Rams’ vice president of football and business administration, might have to cut short precious vacation time during what was once the quietest time on the NFL calendar. In addition to negotiating a contract extension for running back Kyren Williams, Pastoors also has to remain on call for Ferguson.
