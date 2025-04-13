Rams' Sean McVay Loves Ascending NFL QB
One play. The Rams were one play away from making the 2025 NFC Championship Game. Had they defeated the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round, they would have hosted the game against the Washington Commanders, led by a quarterback Sean McVay has been most impressed with. The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels.
Had the two sides met, it would have been one of the rarest occasions in NFL history where an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year competes against the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in Jared Verse in a big time playoff game.
Recently McVay made his thoughts about Daniels known.
"The way he was playing the position, it sure looks sustainable," McVay told ESPN's John Keim at the annual NFL owner's meeting in March. "He has that swagger, that confidence, that enjoyment with competing ... the smile, the ability to be totally immersed in the moment. That's one of the things I loved about watching him. I don't see that changing. ... He's going to be really scary for a long time."
There are many words to describe Daniels. Electric, efficient, explosive. Take your pick of the litter, they all fit the incredible things Daniels is able to do.
However, let's throw out a different term. Survivor. Why? Because you can not finish him off. He converts fourth downs with ease, he drives his team up and down the field without impunity, he is untouchable, unguardable, and hard to defeat.
He makes the miraculous look like effortless efficiency. In one season, he took down two division winners on the road, he walked off a game on a Hail Mary, delivered the Commanders their first playoff win since Joe Gibbs, resurrected the careers of Dan Quinn and Kliff Kingsbury, and established himself as one of the premier NFL passers.
Earlier, I wrote that the Rams should hope to play the Commanders in the first round. Why? Because you need to snuff out flames before they turn into an inferno.
Unlike the QBs in the NFC North, Jayden Daniels has no playoff experience. In recent history, rookie QBs in the playoffs do not fare well on the road. CJ Stroud, Skylar Thompson and Mac Jones are a few examples that serve as a reminder on how difficult it is to win in the NFL.
The Buccaneers could not get that critical stop against Daniels, and now we have an inferno. McVay is right, and the NFL is on notice.
