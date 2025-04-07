Will the Rams Make a Draft Day Trade With Raiders?
Could the Rams make a massive move for Raiders tight end Michael Mayer? At one point, when coming out of Notre Dame, Mayer was viewed by some as the Fighting Irish's next great tight end in the NFL. However, due to a lack of opportunities, that has yet to become the case.
The Raiders added Brock Bowers to the team in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Bowers' emergence as one of the best rookie tight ends in NFL history has taken away playing time from Mayer. His production has been poor as a result, only bringing in 48 receptions for 460 yards and two touchdowns in two years.
The Rams own two third-round picks. Perhaps one of those picks could go to the Raiders in exchange for Mayer. Mayer would be the second-best tight end in the Rams locker room, and if he develops, he could become the heir apparent to Tyler Higbee's TE1 spot.
Following the Rams' Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings, Sean McVay was asked about using more 12 personnel or two tight end sets in 2024.
"It's been big. In a lot of instances, it allows us to not let people sometimes dictate the terms on
you. [It provides] a little bit of versatility, a little bit of a change-up, and maybe some different things. That's what's cool about the playoffs. Really, we've utilized a little bit more 12-personnel." Said McVay "We were able to get a couple of snaps... our first touchdown was in a 13-personnel grouping."
"I think being able to activate those different things based on the availability and the versatility of
those guys that you mentioned is a good thing for our group and something that if we feel like it
fits this week, I think being able to mix up personnels is beneficial."
Mayer would be a good blocker for two tight end sets, he is able to line up in the backfield as a dynamic fullback, and he's a perfect fit for the offense. He does only have two years on his contract remaining to the Rams may be able to get him for a day three pick.
Something for Les Snead and Sean McVay to consider.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI today.
Please also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE