Penn State's Tyler Warren Would Transform Rams Offense
The Rams were recently linked to standout tight end Tyler Warren due to a trade proposal by NFL analyst Maurice Jones-Drew.
"I'd love to see the Los Angeles Rams trade up to get a premier player at the tight end position. Specifically, I'm thinking Tyler Warren." Wrote Jones-Drew.
"L.A. currently owns eight selections, including No. 26 overall, but without a second-round pick, the team might have to give up a future first-rounder in order to move up the board and land the Penn State tight end. Les Snead has given up high draft picks in the past -- remember the "F--- them picks" philosophy? -- so it doesn't feel as if that would prevent the Rams from making a move that would add an exceptional player to an offense that's looking to make the most of Matthew Stafford's twilight years."
Jones-Drew is right and then some. If the Rams were to add Warren, he would single-handedly transform the Rams offense.
He immediately helps extend the careers of Tyler Higbee and Matthew Stafford. Whether they retire after the 2025 season is up to them, but if they wish to play beyond that point, Warren will allow Higbee to take plays off in order to stay healthy, and Stafford has a weapon he can hit quickly, avoiding sacks and hits.
From a schematic standpoint, Warren could do anything. Tight End, slot receiver, running back, fullback, H-back, you name it.
As a tight end, he has sure hands, solid frame, and playmaking abilities. He comes from a program documented for producing NFL-caliber tight ends. Plus he would help the Rams run more tight-end-heavy sets, diversifying their offense.
As a player in the backfield, Warren could serve as an extra blocker, pass catcher, and tool for Stafford to use during pre-snap audibles.
If McVay wants to get creative, he could dial up plays that isolate Warren with a linebacker, giving the Rams another avenue to gain yards.
Tight end is the final piece of the equation. The team is set at every other position. While Higbee is still fantastic, his age and injury history are a concern.
If the Rams land Warren, that's a massive step towards throwing the parade.
