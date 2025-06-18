Former Rams Cornerback Jalen Ramsey Spotted in Los Angeles
Former Rams cornerback and Super Bowl LVI champion Jalen Ramsey was spotted back in Los Angeles, working out at UCLA's Wasserman Football Center as Ramsey continues to stay away from the Miami Dolphins.
Ramsey, obviously familiar with the Los Angeles area, having played for the Rams from 2019-2022, may just be spending time on the West Coast. However, considering his connection with the team, there's some wondering if his appearance means his impending acquisition by the Rams.
"Here's what I would say. There's not a whole lot that I have to offer. There are a lot of layers with something of that magnitude when you're talking about the caliber of the player, the compensation that they're looking for in return, what does that look like in terms of how they want to handle what he's actually do? Obviously, we love Jalen. We know Jalen intimately. There would be some things that we would need to be able todo if that was going to be a direction that we went. We certainly haven't closed the door on that, but there hasn't been a whole lot of dialogue as of late in regard to some of the communication and so we'll see if that changes. These things can happen quickly, but it's really same as what it was a couple weeks ago.”
Here's my take. Ramsey's recent workout wasn't performed at a random field; it occurred at UCLA, with professional photographers and a social media team on standby. That's no accident.
In fact, I believe it indicates his next football home could be either the Rams, Chargers, or Raiders.
All three teams have a need, the capital to trade for him, and either a connection/ or an immediate important role. The Chargers have a lot of cap space and are connected through Ramsey's good friend from Florida State Derwin James. The Raiders also have money, and Ramsey would be their best defensive back by a mile.
The Rams already know Ramsey. However, why UCLA? Well, Quentin Lake is an alumnus and remains a visible face around the program. UCLA makes it public, Ramsey's likely intention from his workout.
The Rams are in Maui, and they love to do business when the building is empty. Keep in mind that they finalized terms with Matthew Stafford during the NFL Combine and with Davante Adams before the official start of free agency.
