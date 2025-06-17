Rams Arrive in Maui As They Participate in Minicamp
The Los Angeles Rams have touched down on the island of Maui, located in the state of Hawaii, as through a new partnership between the franchise and the Hawaii Tourism Authority, the Rams are bringing their physical presence to the islands as the brand continues to expand across the Pacific.
This is the Rams' first trip back to Hawaii since 2019, when the Rams played the Cowboys in a preseason game at Aloha Stadium, on the island of Oahu.
The Rams will be hosting team activities at War Memorial Stadium. Minicamp will last from Monday, June 16 to Thursday, June 19.
Sean McVay spoke about the trip last week at OTAs.
“I think it's a really great opportunity for what the intent is. The people that asked me about it, they were smart about the timing of when they asked me about this knowing when I would agree to it. But it is a really cool opportunity. Most importantly, you just talk about some of the similarities of what the LA community has gone through and what the Maui community has gone through."
"It’s a chance to be able to broaden the reach and then there's going to be a lot of people that are excited to see our players. What I do think we have is a lot of guys that understand what a blessing it is to have this platform, to be a mentor and really, how do you move and how do you handle yourself? And how do you make sure that this is a blessing, it's never a burden? And our guys really understand the importance of using that the right way."
"I think this will be a great chance for us to be able to bring families, do some fun stuff to be able to connect and then also be able to give back to the community. Even last week, (Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator) Giff Smith comes over to me and asks, ‘Are there going to be opportunities for Habitat for Humanity? Can you do that with the families?’ And you just have a lot of cool people that have a heart for others and I think that becomes contagious in the right ways. When you do good things, I just feel like that inevitably comes back to you and you never regret doing the right thing and using these blessings for the right reasons and I think that's what this trip represents.”
The Rams will be participating in various community activities, including helping building projects in the city of Lahaina. Lahaina was affected by a 2023 fire that destroyed the city.
The Rams hold multiple interests in the Pacific. On top of their partnership with the Hawaii Tourism Authority, the Rams own international marketing rights in Australia, UAE, New Zealand, and Mexico as well as owning the only NFL rights in China, Japan, and South Korea.
