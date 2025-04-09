Are the Rams Using Misdirection to Acquire Jaxson Dart?
Remember when Sean McVay said that the Rams haven't done much work on quarterbacks. Well they must have done something, as ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the Rams had an extensive meeting with quarterback prospect Jaxson Dart.
"Dart also has spent “considerable time” during this interview process with the Giants, Saints and Rams." Wrote Schefter.
Dart has been heavily linked with the Rams since the start of the offseason. However, Sean McVay appeared to make it clear the Rams weren't interested in a quarterback at the NFL Owners meeting.
"I think that's unlikely. I'll be honest with you, I haven't done a whole lot of work on the quarterbacks," McVay said.
"I feel really good about where our quarterback room is, even though we're not naive to the fact that Matthew [Stafford] hopefully got a couple more years that he wants to play. But he's also learned the right to be able to say, after this year, hey, I'm gonna, I'm gonna go ahead and hang them up, but I'm hopeful that that's not the case, but I haven't done enough work to really have an educated opinion on that. That's not something that I would see us going but maybe not."
There's two schools of thought after this situation unfolds.
McVay didn't lie at the Owners meeting. The Rams probably didn't do a lot of work, but perhaps they looked hard at a few quarterbacks. Since they won't be able to take Cam Ward, perhaps it is Sheduer Sanders, Dart, and Tyler Shough that the Rams have focused on.
The Rams could be interested in Dart, but this is all could also just be a pre-draft ploy. There must have been a guarantee with Jimmy Garoppolo that he's the backup on the roster.
So Dart would replace Stetson Bennett. Do the Rams really want to do that at this point? Especially with a high draft pick?
It could be that the Rams brought in Dart to make teams think they're interested in him so they draft him high. As long as Dart goes before pick 26, that's one more player that slides down the ranks in the draft.
A potential all-time fake by the Rams. Time will tell what the team's intentions with Dart really are.
