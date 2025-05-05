Rams' Undrafted Free Agent Signing Highlighted
The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the best stops for undrafted free agents for years, and it sure does not seem like that is changing any time soon either.
Head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have been able to bring in talented undrafted free agents for years, giving them fair chances to hit the field and make an impact on the 53-man roster.
The question now -- which undrafted free agent will make their impact in 2025?
That was the question posed by The Athletic as they looked at the best undrafted free agency fit for each franchise following the 2025 NFL Draft.
For the Rams, The Athletic landed on North Carolina center Willie Lampkin -- one of the most popular names in all of undrafted free agency.
"The most uniquely shaped offensive line prospect in this class, Lampkin is one of the rare O-line prospects who stands under 6 feet (5-11, 279). But the former wrestler used violent hands and natural leverage to be effective in college. If he were three inches taller, he’d have been drafted," The Athletic said.
A favorite throughout the draft community due to his underdog status and impressive tape during the Senior Bowl and regular season in 2024, Lampkin certainly is facing an uphill battle due to his size.
With that said, the Rams are the exact kind of team who will ignore physical flaws as they look to build the best and most competitive roster possible.
Lampkin was also rated highly on draft expert Dane Brugler's list of the top-graded undrafted free agents left after the 2025 NFL Draft concluded.
"Lampkin is an extreme size outlier, which will be a non-starter with most NFL teams, but the tape says he can get the job done with his natural leverage and stubborn hands. There isn’t much of a size comparison for him currently in the NFL, but he is accustomed to overcoming the odds," Brugler said.
Time will tell what kind of role Lampkin can carve out in the NFL, but he certainly seems like the type of player who is tough to root against. If he can prove the doubters wrong, he might be the next Rams' undrafted star.
