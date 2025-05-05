The Rams' Roster Is Undeniably Good
The Los Angeles Rams have loaded their roster with talent this offseason. After losing to a team with more talent than they had in the playoffs, the Rams' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles sparked the Rams' offseason run on talent. The Rams aim to not ever let that be an issue again.
Nate Davis of USA TODAY ranked every team in the National Football League following the completion of the draft. The Rams entered the draft with one of the best rosters in the league, and their respectable draft, which netted a first-round pick in next year's draft, only made them better.
Davis noted that it has not been that long since the Rams last won the Super Bowl, and that they may not be far from competing for another one this upcoming season. Los Angeles has assembled one of the top five rosters in the league, leading to high praise.
Davis ranked the Rams as the third-best team in the league after the completion of the NFL Draft. His ranking proves how respected the Rams are as the season draws closer.
"Once and future kings? Three years removed from winning the Super Bowl, the new-look Rams were the only team to challenge Philly in the playoffs. Now they've swapped out WR Cooper Kupp for Davante Adams, added more fresh talent to the defense, and are set up to replace QB Matthew Stafford (if need be) with multiple first-round selections in 2026," Davis said.
While teams do not win football games on paper, and every season is filled with unexpected twists and turns, assembling a top-tier roster nearly always guarantees success in the NFL. Les Snead's drive to improve the Rams is commendable and a sign of a front office that wants to win now.
However, there is a difference between wanting to win and putting together a team talented enough to consistently do so. The Rams appear to be on the right track. They simply must prepare properly in the offseason and play well enough during the regular season.
If they do, the sky is the limit for the Rams.
