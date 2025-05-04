Rams Rival's Draft Class Ranked Worst in NFC
Like Les Snead, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has enjoyed tremendous success since taking over his franchise, helping write a new era of football in the Bay after the team's disastrous exit of Jim Harbaugh and subsequently Trent Baalke.
The problem is that despite building championship rosters, Lynch's squad has yet to secure a championship, with the 49ers' last title coming in Jerry Rice's prime. Keep in mind Rice played into his early 40s and retired 20 years ago.
The 49ers have hit a precipise after two Super Bowl losses and two NFC title game losses with one coming to the Rams. The team is attempting to enter a new era with the return of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and they drafted to fill Saleh's vision of his defense.
As a result, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano gave the 49ers a draft grade of "D" and the worst ranking in the NFC at 16, just two spots behind the Rams.
"The 49ers added plenty of size and strength to their defensive line." Wrote Manzano. "But San Francisco might have focused too much on Williams’s ability to stop the run. He still has a ways to grow as a pass rusher, which made this pick at No. 11 a bit surprising. The massive 6' 5", 320-pound Collins can also easily shed blockers and stop the run. Again, this list is more about talent, but it’s hard not to think the 49ers reached too much for needs in this draft, and there’s a possibility they reached for the wrong positions. The interior of the 49ers’ offensive line could be a problem this season."
The 49ers selected 11 players, using six picks including their first five on defense, often selecting players much higher than they were projected to go.
It's important to remember that Saleh has a vision, and many of these players are not going to do the same things in college in the NFL, with Saleh and Lynch likely focusing on certain attributes that should take those players to the next level in a new scheme.
However, if Manzano is right and these picks do not work out, it could spell the end for Lynch and Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. A result that the Rams might play a massive part in.
