One Rams UDFA Who Can Have an Impact in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams have been making moves left and right this offseason. It started with bringing back veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Then it took off when they went after top players in free agency that no one expected them to sign. The Rams made it clear that they are in win now mode and will try to make a deep run next season.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the moves did not stop for the Rams. They made moves that are setting themselves up for success not only in 2025 but for the future. With some of the picks they traded away in the draft to move back, they made up for them by the undrafted free agents they signed after the draft. The Rams have had a good history with undrafted free agents in the past.
The Rams, no matter who they get on their roster, always have a good chance to find success in the National Football League. Last season was a prime example of that when they had to play a lot of young players, and they did a great job.
In 2025, one undrafted free agent who can have an impact for them is offensive lineman Willie Lampkin out of the University of North Carolina.
"While the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line isn't elite, they were still a solid unit last season despite battling injuries. Strengthening the unit by adding versatility and depth to the interior could help boost the ground game," said Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network.
"Willie Lampkin might not fit the NFL’s size mold for an offensive lineman, but his game tape tells a different story. Despite being just 5 '10 " and 270 pounds, Lampkin consistently dominated at both Coastal Carolina and North Carolina, starting 61 career games across three positions and proving to be one of the most technically sound and versatile interior linemen in the 2025 draft class."
"Lampkin's game features elite technique, relentless effort, and rare athleticism. While his size will naturally raise questions, his performance at the Senior Bowl proved he can compete against NFL-caliber talent. His play strength, football IQ, and competitiveness help close the physical gap, and his positional flexibility makes him a valuable depth piece for the Rams."
When it comes down to offensive linemen, the Rams know you cannot have enough of them. Last season, the Rams found out the hard way with all the injuries to their offensive line.
