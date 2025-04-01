Could the Rams Have Three 1,000-Yard Receivers in 2025?
The NFL only has five recorded instances of a team having three wide receivers achieve a 1,000-yard season. The 1980 Chargers, 1989 Washington, 1995 Falcons, 2004 Colts, and most recently the 2008 Cardinals.
The Rams could be on the verge of achieving the feat with a revamped passing attack and the addition of Davante Adams.
In those five instances, the leading receiver on the team averaged 92.2 catches for 13.5 yards per catch. Puka Nacua, after two seasons, has averaged 92 catches for 13.5 yards per catch and that's despite missing six games in 2024. Considering he was ten yards short of a second 1,000-yard season in 2024, he should be good to go.
The second leading receiver averaged 81.2 catches for 14.24 yards per catch. Over the past three seasons since leaving Green Bay, Adams has averaged 96 catches for 11.8 yards per catch. Adams has hit the 1,000-yard mark for the past five seasons and was three yards short in an injury-riddled 2019 that would have seen Adams have seven straight 1,000-yard seasons.
Adams will have fewer opportunities but he will get his targets. Cooper Kupp averaged 8.3 targets last season. If Adams catches five of those targets on average, he'll have 85 catches in 2025. At 11.8 yards per catch, Adams hits 1,000 yards. Adams is likely to have more targets as well.
The big question is Tutu Atwell. That's a big ask of him as both a WR3 and a player who hasn't exceeded 562 yards per season.
In the past five WR3s to hit over 1,000 yards, they averaged 73.8 receptions for 14.88 yards per catch. At one point in 2024, Atwell was the team's leading receiver so he is a playmaker waiting to be unlocked. In 2024, Atwell caught 67 percent of his targets.
If I'm right and Sean McVay uses Atwell like 2018 Cooper Kupp, Atwell will have the opportunity to exceed 1,000 yards.
In 2018, before suffering a season-ending injury, Kupp averaged 6.8 targets per game. At a catch rate of 67 percent, Atwell would average 4.6 catches a game. Atwell averaged 13.4 yards per catch last season.
If Atwell catches 4.6 passes per game, that's 78.2 catches. At 13.4 yards per catch, Atwell would have 1,047 yards.
Matthew Stafford passed the ball 517 times last season. In the last four seasons, Stafford has averaged 34 passing attempts per game. More than enough to spread the love around.
