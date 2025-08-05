Rams' Sean McVay is Ready to Help This Veteran Evolve
The Los Angeles Rams are ready for wide receiver Puka Nacua to evolve into the best version of himself.
Following training camp, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay expressed his confidence in Nacua heading into the season. The Rams need the veteran wide receiver to continue improving as the season approaches.
“I think the first thing is the curiosity. Every great player that I've ever been around or anybody that's great at their craft, they are continuous learners. There's a humility that exists. There's a student of the game approach. There's an enjoyment for the mastery of your craft. But the curiosity is what sticks out to me, and the standards that he has for himself," McVay said.
"The expectations of how much can I consistently put together good snaps? I do think that consistency is the truest measurement of performance. I've loved watching him ask questions from [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams]. I've loved how receptive he is to coaches being able to give him feedback, whether that's [Wide Receivers Coach] Eric Yarber, [Pass Game Coordinator] Nate Scheelhaase, [Offensive Assistant] Rob Calabrese, or [Offensive Coordinator] Mike LaFleur.
"He is a stud, and it's why people love him. He's got this great way about himself, but this humility that even though he's done some pretty special things these first couple years, you wouldn't know it. That’s why people love being around him, and that's why he's going to continue to get better and better every year.”
During the offseason, Rams Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur noted what he saw from Nacua over the offseason. LaFleur was impressed with Nacua's determination to improve the finer parts of his game. The Rams hope Nacua can take the next step this season.
“Yeah, I just think he's just fine-tuned some things. I think if we watched his routes on air from a year ago, I think he's cutting a little bit better than he was a year ago. I think he's breaking down a little bit better. He's always had incredible hands," LaFleur said.
"That's an elite skill set of his on top of toughness and his physicality. But I think he's even more confident. I joke with him. He like swallows the football and it's looking for the next move before he even catches it and a lot of people like to see it through. Not when you have that kind of skillset. That's why he's unique and I'm not, right? That’s I guess a couple of examples.”
