The Rams Are Set Up for the Long Haul
The Los Angeles Rams have continued to assemble a roster that will be a force to reckon with for years to come. Los Angeles has the general manager, head coach, and roster to continue producing productive teams. Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports is a big believer in the Rams' future.
"Cooper Kupp is a franchise icon, and in time, his career will be celebrated in Los Angeles. But Davante Adams is a better player now. Even though Adams is 32, his production is still very good. Cutting Kupp and signing Adams helps L.A.'s offense, probably by a significant amount," Schwab said.
"Defensive tackle Poona Ford adds size to a run defense that had some rough days last season. A major priority of the offseason was re-signing left tackle Alaric Jackson, and the team got that done with a three-year, $57 million deal," Schwab said.
Schwab explained that the Rams' roster is set for the immediate and long-term future. Las Vegas has used the most recent drafts to add young talent. By trading this year's first-round pick, the Rams ensure a bright future as well.
"However, Jackson experiencing blood clots in his lower leg is a big concern. That's why the team signed veteran D.J. Humphries. The Rams also reunited with center Coleman Shelton in free agency. They didn't have a first-round pick, which isn't unusual. This time, the Rams made a smart move to trade their first-round pick and a third-rounder to the Falcons for second- and seventh-round picks this year and a 2026 first-round pick," Schwab said.
"That's a good investment. The Rams' draft class itself ended up OK anyway. Tight end Terrance Ferguson (second round) could have an impact right away, defensive end Josaiah Stewart(third round) is another promising young piece on defense, fourth-round pick Jarquez Hunter is a name to watch at running back, and linebacker Chris Paul Jr.provided good value as a fifth-round selection.
Following the draft, Les Snead explained how the Rams landed on Paul. Los Angeles hopes Paul quickly develops into a contributor this upcoming season.
"He said he wants to be called 'Pooh.' It was definitely [a] thumbs up. In the way we do the process, each phase there are different people that interact. They interact with the players in an independent silo per se. You like to compare what is coming back," Snead said.
"If there is any dissent or noise amongst the information that you're getting back, do you take it a step further to see if you can continue trying to answer the question or make as clear a decision as possible. He's definitely someone, through the vetting process, there were a lot of thumbs up throughout. He was at [The University of] Arkansas. He transferred to Ole Miss. There were a lot of thumbs up for him as a person and as a football player along the way.”
