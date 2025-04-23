The Relationship Between Stafford, McVay Continues to Grow
At the start of the season, Matthew Stafford's future was the most pressing issue facing the Los Angeles Rams. While it always seemed unlikely that the Rams would part ways with Stafford, there was at least a slight possibility that it could happen.
Los Angeles eventually restructured Stafford's contract, allowing the team to move on with its offseason plans of building a championship-caliber roster. With Stafford, the main piece of the puzzle, back in the fold, he and head coach Sean McVay are together again.
Stafford acknowledged how McVay's communication has changed over the years at the team's pre-draft press conference. The veteran quarterback appreciates the effort McVay has put into improving his communication and operations as the team's head coach.
“Yeah, absolutely. I think he's constantly working on that. That's a huge part of leadership. He does a hell of a job leading our team. He's always trying to find ways to be better, and that comes with experience. What he does is search for that knowledge and things that are relatable to him and to our team," Stafford said.
"He's on a seemingly never-ending journey to be the best version of himself as he can possibly be for our team, for his family, for his friends, and everybody. We're lucky to have somebody that cares that much and that works at it at that level.”
Stafford elaborated on his relationship with McVay, noting that while both have improved, their relationship has not changed much since he joined the Rams.
"I don't know if it's vacillated much. I think the biggest thing for us is we've always had open and honest conversations, which is great. Some of those conversations are easier to have than others, but he and I are on a great page. I love going to work with him. I’m excited to get to work with him through the offseason and into the season," Stafford said.
"As you are around people, get to know people and become closer with them, that comes with time and experience. We're getting that every single day. The more we talk to each other and the more that we're around each other, we understand each other better. That's been a positive for us. Like I said, I'm excited to get to work with him for another year at least, and I just think the world of him as a human being and as a coach.”
