Relationship Between McVay and Stafford Has Been Priceless
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most creative coaching minds in the National Football League in Sean McVay. They have one of the most well-respected quarterbacks in the NFL in Matthew Stafford.
Both have experienced tremendous success with each other over time. This has led to an interested dynamic between the two.
“Most people don't want to approach me on those things,” McVay said. “They'll say it to somebody else, and then somebody else will bring it to me. You have to have a good feel for the timing. Here’s what I will say, there's a great amount of dialogue. All kidding aside, most of the time, I get things later. Nobody wants to talk to the head coach.
“Matthew [Stafford] is very good because he….here's what I will say, we see things so similarly and we've accumulated a good amount of experience together. The amount of time that we spent together when we first got here or when he first got here, there's a foundational element of understanding of we've done this before, or can we tweak that? He does come with good ideas or tweaks, and it's like yeah, absolutely, let's do that. I think that ownership is really healthy. If there is a discrepancy, then ultimately, we’ll have a dialogue of okay, here’s why or why not, and then you come to a collaboration and a decision on how we want to move forward. He has a bunch of impact. He has a bunch of feedback, but usually he goes through [Quarterbacks Coach Dave Ragone] ‘Rags’ then have Rags tell me.”
McVay noted that plays and offensive concepts are based off numerous things, including what schemes the Rams will be competeing against and the specific players on his roster. Stafford gives McVay an experienced signal caller, which undoubtedly makes his job significantly easier.
It is difficult to win in the NFL without a quality quarterback, as it is a quarterback-driven league. Luckily for the Rams, they have one of the best in the league lining up under enter for them every Sunday.
“There's a scheme element, but then most importantly, there's a personnel element of what accentuates our guy’s skill sets,” McVay said. “That, to me, is wary. There's an experience, and there's an understanding of, not exclusively just like in this play, but who can bring this play to life, and what are the things that they do really well that enable that to occur? That’s where he does think like a coach in a lot of areas. That’s why we'd be really stupid and silly not to listen to him a lot.”
