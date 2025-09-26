How the Rams Can Keep Up Their Offensive Surge Against Colts
The Los Angeles Rams couldn't avenge their Divisional Round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in last year's playoffs in Week 3. They came up just short once again, but did flex their chops as true title contenders once again this season. The offense showed a lot of promise, but ultimately couldn't get the job done, as the team fell, 33-26, to the Eagles in the rematch.
LA did miss some opportunities to put the ball in the end zone, but they did lead a drive at the end to set up a 44-yard game-winning field goal for Joshua Karty. Unfortunately, his kick was blocked by Jordan Davis, who also picked up the live ball and returned it for a 61-yard special teams touchdown. Can the Rams' attack continue their fast start to the 2025 NFL season in Week 4's clash with the Indianapolis Colts?
Rams' offense has earned optimism ahead of Week 4
1. Matthew Stafford over/under 242.5 passing yards
Matthew Stafford has surpassed this line from FanDuel in two of his three outings so far this season. In the Los Angeles Rams' opener versus the Houston Texans, he threw for 245 yards. In Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans, he totaled 298 passing yards. Unfortunately, he fell short in the rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles, notching just 196 on 13-of-33 completion including an interception.
The Indianapolis Colts currently rank eighth in passing yards allowed, although they haven't faced the best competition, with wins over the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and Tennessee Titans so far. In three games, Cam Ward came the closest to hitting the 243-yard mark, with 291. Stafford and the Rams have by far the most competent air attack of any opponent the Colts have seen so far, though.
2. Puka Nacua over/under 89.5 receiving yards
Unlike Stafford, Nacua has beaten his line in all three games for the Rams this year. He totaled 130 receiving yards against Houston, 91 in Tennessee, and hit triple digits once again with 112 versus the Eagles.
This mark is a testament to the Colts' stingy passing defense. So far this season, the best receiving game they've given up was to the Broncos' Troy Franklin, who caught eight balls for 89 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. 42 of those yards came on a single play. The next highest total they allowed was Chigoziem Okonkwo's 66-yard performance against Tennessee.
3. Blake Corum over/under 18.5 rushing yards
Blake Corum is trending up. After a discouraging rookie season and a rough start to the 2025 campaign with just one carry for two yards in the opener against Houston, he's turned it up in his last two games for the Rams.
In Week 2, he garnered 44 yards and a touchdown on just five carries in Tennessee. He had a larger workload versus the Eagles, carrying the ball eight times for 53 yards.
