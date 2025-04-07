Rams, Stafford Still Working Through Contract Details
The contractual issues between the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford were the talk of the early part of the offseason for the Rams. Stafford's contract was a significant issue after their playoff loss showed how close the Rams are to being a Super Bowl-contending team.
The Rams needed Stafford, but he did not necessarily need them, as the veteran would have had no shortage of suitors had the Rams decided to trade him. However, cooler heads prevailed, and the two sides agreed after weeks of speculation about his future with the team.
Stafford makes the Rams one of the best teams in the league heading into next season. This is especially the case after the Rams' additions this offseason. He would have rightfully been one of the most sought-after quarterbacks on the market had they traded him.
NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that although Stafford and the Rams agreed to remain together, the two sides still need to figure out additional details. While it is unlikely their agreement will not be solidified, it is still noteworthy that things have not been entirely completed.
“With Rams coach Sean McVay revealing this week [coming out of owners' meetings] that quarterback Matthew Stafford might not have signed his new contract, here’s what I heard about the situation coming out of the owners meetings: The deal is agreed upon in principle but a few minor details must be hashed out," Fowler said.
"The Rams and Stafford agreed about a month ago that he would not be traded and that the Rams would increase his compensation in 2025, which was a priority for Stafford. And Stafford eschewed massive money on the trade market to remain a Ram, as long as the team respected his stature in the game with a more enticing deal, which they feel they did.”
Los Angeles has had one of the most productive offseasons of any team in the National Football League. However, they must fully figure things out with Stafford while continuing to add pieces around him this offseason. Los Angeles must continue on its current trajectory.
With the NFL Draft approaching, the Rams should enter next season as one of the league's top teams.
