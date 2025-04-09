Kiper Believes Rams Would Jump on Sliding Colorado QB at 26
The Titans over the weekend agreed to cancel their private workout with Shedeur Sanders, clearly signaling that Tennessee plans to take Cam Ward at No. 1 overall. That means the draft domino that now stands as tall as the Key Tower is whether Cleveland takes the Colorado quarterback at No. 2.
And if the Browns pass on Sanders and he slips past the Giants at No. 3, well friends, with apologies to Jim Nantz, that might trigger a slide unlike any other. But according to ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper, that slide could benefit the Rams.
In his latest mock draft, Kiper actually has Sanders headed to the Saints to play for Kellen Moore as the No. 9 overall choice. But Kiper also explained Tuesday what could happen if those dominoes lead to a Sanders fall.
“For me, New Orleans is the ideal fit, and I think if he gets past there, you get into a bit of no man's land,” Kiper said Tuesday morning on ESPN’s Get Up. “You get to 21, Pittsburgh, they may not go quarterback unless it's Shedeur. If it's Shedeur, that would be interesting. And then the Rams at 26, that would be interesting.
“If he gets down around 18 to 20, do the Giants try to get back into the first round and get him, if they're taking Abdul Carter at Pick No. 3?”
In other words, prepare for draft-day drama the NFL hasn’t seen in 20 years. In 2005, when San Francisco took Alex Smith No. 1 overall and Aaron Rodgers sat in the Javits Center green room for hours on end, Ted Thompson mercifully made Rodgers the first selection in the career of the Packers’ general manager, at 24. Until Matthew Stafford cemented his 2025 future, Rodgers also was rumored in the Rams’ direction.
And if the Rams don’t wind up with Jaxson Dart, and Sanders begins his career with Sean McVay and Stafford, the Colorado quarterback would slide even farther than Rodgers.
Kiper also mentioned an ideal fit for Sanders to begin his NFL career would be with an indoor team. While the Rams don’t officially play in a dome – SoFi Stadium has permanent open-air end zones – it never rains on their Southern California field because the facility has a fixed roof. Arizona also features an indoor environment. But Kiper said the NFC South would be the best destination, especially New Orleans.
“Dome team,” Kiper said Tuesday. “Atlanta's in a dome. Carolina, Tampa Bay, good weather. Shedeur Sanders I think would be ideal, a perfect fit to New Orleans.
“Shedeur Sanders to me, he's my QB1. It’s been that way pretty much all year, has not changed. Pretty much all year it's been Shedeur Sanders for me. Others are critical; they're wondering what kind of NFL quarterback he can be. Why? Because he doesn't have the great arm, he's not going to run a 4.6, he's not 6-foot-4. When you talk about what Tom Brady was able to do in the NFL, Shedeur Sanders will go about his business the same exact way.”
