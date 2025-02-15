Far-Fetched or Fathomable: Exploring Aaron Rodgers to Rams
As the Rams plan for scenarios that include Matthew Stafford asking for contractual adjustments not aligned with the team’s thinking, one path involves replacing an old Super Bowl-winning quarterback with an older Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
Specifically, Colin Cowherd proposed Thursday a deal between the Rams and Giants that includes, among other assets, Stafford for the No. 3 overall pick. In turn, Cowherd recommended the Rams replace Stafford with Aaron Rodgers. Cowherd said he spoke to a longtime league executive who said the proposal wasn’t crazy.
“The Rams like Matt Stafford,” said Cowherd on , “but they are tiring of the constant quarterback talk, his wife saying things publicly. They’re not real happy with Cooper Kupp going public with something they tried to keep quiet. They are kind of over Cooper Kupp and, with that, a little bit Matt Stafford. They like him, but they don’t want to restructure his deal and give him a big contract.”
Rodgers, 41, seemed to catch a second wind in the second half of last season. Proving he could still compete in a Sean McVay offense, Rodgers ended his Jets tenure with 28 touchdown passes and 3,897 yards in 2024. By comparison, MVP Josh Allen finished with 3,731 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes. Each quarterback had 10 games of two-plus touchdown passes.
However, Rodgers also won just six games over two years – including his Jets debut ended by an Achilles’ rupture. He threw for 300 yards on just one occasion and reached three touchdown passes in only one game.
But should Rodgers continue his Hall of Fame career, the four-time MVP would have a home somewhere. And even though he’s two years older than McVay, the Rams’ culture could be a fit. Obviously, expectations with regard to his ability to influence roster and coaching decisions would be completely different. Rodgers would agree to those expectations in advance.
Snead and McVay have led the Rams to six playoff berths in eight years. They’ve reached two Super Bowls with two starting quarterbacks. No one questions their ability to deliver similar results.
