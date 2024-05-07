Rams News: Multiple Teams Expected LA to Trade into Draft's Top 10 for SEC Star
The Los Angeles Rams had been widely expected by rival NFL franchises to trade into the top 10 in this year's now-completed 2024 NFL Draft, writes Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
Fowler notes that the club instead decided to hold onto the No. 19 pick, which it used on former Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse, who the Rams see as a possible replacement for now-retired 10-time Pro Bowler Aaron Donald. Verse became the third pass-rusher drafted, behind UCLA Bruin-turned-Indianapolis Colt Laiatu Latu, who was selected with the No. 15 pick, and Alabama Crimson Tide-turned-Minnesota Viking Dallas Turner. Some scouts, per Fowler, are actually higher on Verse than the other two.
"He's a man-child," an NFC scout raved, per Fowler. "He wrecks the game."
A variety of rival teams thought Los Angeles would find its way into the top 10, hopefully to acquire Brock Bowers, a former All-American and John Mackey Award winner with the Georgia Bulldogs who wound up fall to AFC West rival the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 13 selection.
