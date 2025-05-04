Naming the Most Promising Rookie for the Rams, NFC West
After the 2025 NFL Draft, it became clear that the Rams and their NFC West rivals selected a bunch of talented and promising rookies. Here are the most promising for each team in the division.
Los Angeles Rams: Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn (117th overall selection)
Not Ronnie Brown, not Cadillac Williams, not even Brandon Jacobs. I truly believe Jarquez Hunter has the potential to be the best running back coming out of Auburn since Bo Jackson. He has the speed, the power, the vision, the attitude, the ability, the versatility, and the desire.
He has all of that not in pursuit of greatness, he has all of those attributes because the greatness is inherent.
Arizona Cardinals: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss (16th overall selection)
This was a tough one because Will Johnson should be the pick. Johnson had the film, the production, and the team success. However, for him to fall to the 47th overall pick, despite being a top five talent, likely means his injury concerns are bigger than expected.
Thus, Nolen gets the nod as head coach Jonathan Gannon looks to rebuild his 2022 Philadelphia Eagles defense in the desert.
San Francisco 49ers: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia (11th overall selection)
Williams is an athletic freak who will benefit from playing in Robert Saleh's defense. I spoke to draft analyst and 49ers Rush Podcast creator John Chapman about the pick. This is what he said.
"49ers get a rock solid run defender with elite traits and is only 20 years old. Sky is the limit for Mykel Williams playing opposite Nick Bosa."
Any concerns about Williams seem to disappear once we remember his age. After his rookie deal expires (including the fifth-year option), Williams will be in his physical prime with five years of NFL experience and NFL-level strength and conditioning.
Seattle Seahawks: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina (35th overall selection)
There's not really much to say about Emmanwori except he's a monster among men. I like to call him Kam Chancellor Jr because he has that size, that frame, and that aggressiveness that Chancellor once used to intimidate pass catchers going over the middle of the field.
Head coach Mike Macdonald is looking to build his own Legion of Boom in Seattle, and Emmanwori will be a critical piece in doing so.
