Nate Landman is Ready to Make an Impact for the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have added talent at multiple positions on their roster this offseason. They have signed players of various talent levels, all of whom they expect to make an impact next season. The Rams have filled out their roster nicely with a variety of moves.
One of those moves was signing linebacker Nate Landman in free agency. The veteran went undrafted out of Colorado but grew into a solid player for the Atlanta Falcons, the only team he has ever played for.
After being introduced by the Rams, Landman noted multiple reasons for joining Los Angeles, Rams senior defensive assistant Jimmy Lake who was the Falcons' defensive coordinator last season, undoubtedly played into his decision to join the Rams.
"For me, a lot of things went into it. One is the success of this program. Two, I'm a West Coast kid. Growing up in California and coming back home was a clear choice. Then, I built a pretty strong relationship last year with [Rams Senior Defensive Assistant] Jimmy Lake. All those things combined allowed for an easy decision. Just super excited to be here, grateful for the opportunity and excited to get rolling," Landman said.
"There’s going to be differences for sure. Everybody's got their own flavor. I’m excited to have some familiarity with the defense, knowing how we want to attack offenses, some of the scheme stuff, and some of the verbiage. I think that'll make an easy transition for me coming from a similar scheme and having someone like Jimmy Lake that I have a relationship with."
Landman noted that he has had a brief conversation with Rams coach Sean McVay, and that he is excited to work with one of the most well-respected coaches in the National Football League. Like many others, Landman believes the Rams are assembling a talented roster that could go far.
"I've had a brief conversation with coach. His reputation is awesome. You can tell he really relates to his guys and he gets the best out of his guys. I'm super excited for him to give me this opportunity and I could tell that they're excited too," Landman said.
"It's going to be a special year with the pieces they're adding. With a winning coach like that and the success that he has had, it's exciting for a free agent player to come in under that sort of leadership."
