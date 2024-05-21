Rams News: 2 LA Stars Listed Among Best Veteran Players in NFL
Two veteran Los Angeles Rams have madeJohn Kosko of Pro Football Focus' list of the best 30 NFL players under age 30.
36-year-old Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was named to his second-ever Pro Bowl team last year, slots in at No. 5 on the list.
"Stafford battled injuries in 2022, and his two-year grade takes a hit because of that," Kosko writes. "But when healthy, Stafford is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL north of 30 years old. In his past two healthy seasons, including his Super Bowl-winning 2021 year, Stafford has racked up 84 big-time throws."
Relatively healthy last year, Stafford passed for 3,965 yards (11th-most in the NFL) and 24 touchdowns (tied for 11th-most) against 11 interceptions, and logged a 63.5 quarterback rating.
30-year-old wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the Rams' Super Bowl MVP and an All-Pro First Teamer, is rated as the No. 20-best player among the more seasoned pros.
"Kupp battled injuries all season in 2023 and earned just a 71.1 PFF receiving grade," Kosko notes. "That shouldn't take away from his accomplishments in 2021, when heled the Rams to a Super Bowl, but there are concerns he might never get back to the receiver he once was."
